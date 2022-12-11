49ers LB Dre Greenlaw picks off Tom Brady, asks him to autograph ball after game

Update: Here’s a close look at Greenwall getting Brady’s autograph.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Dre Greenwall returned a fumble for a touchdown, this week he intercepted the GOAT Tom Brady. Greenlaw didn’t want the moment to go away, so he asked Brady to autograph the ball after the game and Brady was gracious enough to sign.

The 49ers absolutely destroyed Brady and the Buccaneers 35-7 and Brady had one of his worst games, as he completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions. Greenlaw’s pick came midway through the third quarter.

The 49ers moved to 9-4 on the strong game back third-string QB Brock Purdy and took a strong lead in the NFC West as the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Panthers. The Buccaneers moved to 6-7, but also still lead their division, the NFC South, but the Panthers did move a game closer and sit at 5-8 in second place.