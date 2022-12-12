Best DFS lineup strategy for Patriots-Cardinals on Monday night

The New England Patriots are traveling to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium and will air on ESPN. Below we take a look at the best DFS plays for Monday Night Football.

Injuries

The biggest name out for the Patriots is Jakobi Meyers as their No. 1 wide receiver will miss with a concussion. Cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, and running back Damien Harris will be out as well.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Byron Murphy will both be out for the Cardinals. Murphy is the bigger blow as the defense can’t afford to lose one of their top players in the secondary.

Captain’s Chair

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals — $16,800

Since signing the big extension in the offseason, Murray has been due for a great game statistically. He just hasn’t had one yet as he has struggled this season. With Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins on the field, Murray should have a big game at home tonight.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots — $13,200

For the Patriots to win this game tonight, they will need Stevenson to have a big game. Their offense will have to score some points as Arizona has the ability to score 20+ points. Patriots don't usually win high-scoring games, because their defense is their strength. Stevenson has been great all season when he gets the ball. As long as they get him the ball a good amount, he will have a breakout game.

Value Plays

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots — $5,600

This is the must-play on DFS tonight. The Cardinals struggle against tight ends big time and Jones likes throwing Henry the ball. I expect 50+ receiving yards from him and at least one touchdown tonight. He will provide tons of value and you will regret not playing him. Henry has also seen his targets increase over the past few weeks.

Matt Prater, K, Cardinals — $4,000

Prater is a reliable kicker. I think the Cardinals will at least have 2+ field goal opportunities tonight. Depending on the distance, that could be 7-10 points for Pater right there. The Patriots have a good defense, so I expect them to force some field goals when the Cardinals get it on their side of the field.