Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 14

The Bills remain favorites, but the Eagles are hot on their heels. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By DKNation Staff
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown in second half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NFL wraps up Week 14 on Monday Night Football with the Cardinals hosting the Patriots. New England can move into a wild card berth with a win while Arizona is just looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Week 14 saw a wild Sunday slate that almost brought with it the upset of the year. The Texans led the Cowboys for most of the day before Dallas finally get their act together in the closing two minutes and came back to win. They remain two back of the Eagles in the NFC East, but even if they can’t come back there, they’re in a strong position to clinch a wild card berth sooner rather than later.

The Eagles continue to roll through their schedule, crushing the Giants in New Jersey. Philadelphia is off to a 12-1 start for just the second time in franchise history. They’re the best team in the NFC, with the Cowboys and 49ers looking like their two biggest competitors for the conference championship. The Vikings lost to the Lions in Detroit and it’s hard to see them as Super Bowl competitors in a conference that includes two teams in Philadelphia and Dallas that both crushed them this season.

On the AFC side of the picture, the Bills and Chiefs didn’t overly impress in their respective wins over the Jets and Chiefs, but they did enough to get the job done and remain the top two teams. The Ravens are hanging around with them, but all their QB injuries are adding up. They’ll likely make the playoffs, but it’s going to be a fight until they get Lamar Jackson back.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 15, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 15

Team Week 1 Week 14 Week 15
Buffalo Bills +550 +350 +330
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +450
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +500 +500
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +700 +800
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1200 +900
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +1300 +1100
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +2200 +2200
Miami Dolphins +4000 +2000 +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1800 +2500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2000 +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +8000 +3500
Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +6000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 +7000
Washington Commanders +7000 +8000 +8000
New York Jets +13000 +9000 +10000
Detroit Lions +15000 +20000 +10000
New England Patriots +5000 +13000 +13000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +40000 +15000
New York Giants +13000 +13000 +20000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +40000 +20000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +13000 +25000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +25000 +25000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +15000 +40000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +50000 +40000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +40000 +50000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +30000 +60000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +70000 +70000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +80000 +80000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +100000 +80000
Denver Broncos +1800 +100000 OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

