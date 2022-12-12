Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 14

The NFL wraps up Week 14 on Monday Night Football with the Cardinals hosting the Patriots. New England can move into a wild card berth with a win while Arizona is just looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Week 14 saw a wild Sunday slate that almost brought with it the upset of the year. The Texans led the Cowboys for most of the day before Dallas finally get their act together in the closing two minutes and came back to win. They remain two back of the Eagles in the NFC East, but even if they can’t come back there, they’re in a strong position to clinch a wild card berth sooner rather than later.

The Eagles continue to roll through their schedule, crushing the Giants in New Jersey. Philadelphia is off to a 12-1 start for just the second time in franchise history. They’re the best team in the NFC, with the Cowboys and 49ers looking like their two biggest competitors for the conference championship. The Vikings lost to the Lions in Detroit and it’s hard to see them as Super Bowl competitors in a conference that includes two teams in Philadelphia and Dallas that both crushed them this season.

On the AFC side of the picture, the Bills and Chiefs didn’t overly impress in their respective wins over the Jets and Chiefs, but they did enough to get the job done and remain the top two teams. The Ravens are hanging around with them, but all their QB injuries are adding up. They’ll likely make the playoffs, but it’s going to be a fight until they get Lamar Jackson back.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 15, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.