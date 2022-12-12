NFL playoff picture: What does Patriots-Cardinals mean for AFC/NFC standings

Week 14 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 12. The New England Patriots will head west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

Patriots playoff picture

New England takes a 6-6 record into this game. With a win, they would move into the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. They would have the same record as the New York Jets but won both head-to-head meetings against them, so would earn the spot. New England will play the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in their remaining games.

Cardinals playoff picture

The Cardinals sit at 4-8 and in third place in the NFC West. Unfortunately for them, a win wouldn’t move them into a playoff spot, it would simply help them to avoid playoff elimination for another week. After this week, the Cardinals will face the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers as they try to make a playoff push.