Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Bills matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Dolphins and Bills will face off this coming week at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Dolphins struggled for a second straight week and lost to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa has run into bit of a wall and Miami has now dropped two games back of the first place Bills in the AFC East.

The Bills moved into double-digits in the win column after a 20-12 victory over the New York Jets in Week 14, pulling away from the Dolphins in AFC East standings. They had less than 250 total yards of offense on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Bills in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -295, Dolphins +245

December 6

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -340, Dolphins +280

Early pick: Dolphins +7

Tua is not playing well and a matchup with the stout Bills defense isn’t ideal. However, the Dolphins are approaching must-win territory. They can make the playoffs with a loss in Buffalo, but this feels like a kitchen sink game for Mike McDaniel. I think we see him really open up the playbook to put Tua in a better position.