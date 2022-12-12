Opening odds for Steelers vs. Panthers matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Steelers and Panthers will face off this coming week at Bank of America Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Steelers were without Kenny Pickett in their 16-14 loss to the Ravens in Week 14. Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions in his first game back. This moves them to 5-8 for the season and keeps them at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

The Panthers ran all over the Seahawks’ defense in Week 14, with D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard each grabbing over 70 rushing yards in the win. Carolina moves to 5-8, tied for a close second with the Falcons behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Panthers in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Panthers -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Panthers -130, Steelers +110

December 6

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Panthers +135

Early pick: Panthers -2

If the Steelers are still without Kenny Pickett next week, the Panthers should be able to cover this spread. Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions against the Ravens, and the Ravens’ run game was successful against the Steelers defense. D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard should be able to have another big week for the Panthers.