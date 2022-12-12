Opening odds for Rams vs. Packers matchup in Week 15 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Rams and Packers will face off this coming week on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Rams are coming off a stunning last-second win over the Raiders this past Thursday. They trailed all night, but Baker Mayfield led them on a 98-yard drive in 1:35 to secure a game-winning touchdown with ten seconds left. They face a Packers squad that is 5-8 and coming back from their bye. They beat the Bears in Chicago in Week 13 ahead of their week off.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Packers in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Packers -8

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Packers -315, Rams +260

December 6

Point spread: Packers -9

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -410, Rams +330

Early pick: Rams +8

The Rams have found a new fire with Baker Mayfield at the helm. Something was clearly clicking this week, and a win has pulled the reigning champs out of a six-game skid. The Packers have not been consistent enough this season to guarantee that they cover, even if Mayfield’s success last week was just a flash in the pan.