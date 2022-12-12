 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How college basketball power rankings compare to polls for week of December 12

We take a look at the teams that might be overrated or underrated by the college basketball polls and power rankings for the sixth week of college basketball.

By Nick Simon
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey grabs a rebound during the NCAA men s basketball game against the Hofstra Pride, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.&nbsp; Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

A new week of college basketball brings us a new set of polls today as we cruise through the month of December. At 10-0, Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the land in both the AP and Coaches poll with Virginia and UConn following right behind them.

Starting this week, we’ll take a look both NET and KenPom power rankings to analyze which teams the pollsters may be overlooking and which ones they may be putting too much stock into.

Underrated

West Virginia did not crack either the AP or Coaches polls this week despite its numbers suggesting that it is very much a Top 25 team. The Mountaineers are 8-2 on the season while being ranked No. 8 in NET and No. 23 in KenPom heading into this week. Their only blemishes on their resume are a pair of Quad 1 losses to Purdue and Xavier, but have rolled everyone else on their schedule by double digits points. Rank WVU people.

No. 17 Mississippi State could probably be a little bit higher considering that it is 2-0 in Quad 1 games and boasts a perfect 9-0 record heading into the new week. Meanwhile, mid-majors like Florida Atlantic, Utah State, and Saint Mary’s were left out of the both polls entirely despite putting together resumes that have landed them in the Top 20 in NET. Saint Mary’s stumbled a bit with a three-game losing streak following Thanksgiving, but they’re still No. 16 in NET and No. 21 in KenPom. Don’t sleep on the Gaels.

Overrated

Virginia gets the respect for 8-0 at No. 2 and are a combined 4-0 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 contests. However, the power rankings suggest that the Cavaliers shouldn’t be this high with them being ranked No. 9 in both metrics. The Hoos beat a horrendous Florida State team by only five points just over a week ago and edged James Madison by five last Tuesday. Yes, that’s just standard operating procedure when it comes to Tony Bennett basketball, but a No. 2 ranking should warrant more impressive victories.

Other programs whose spot in the polls slightly exceeds their spot in the power rankings include No. 9 Arizona, No. 11 Baylor, and No. 21 TCU. The Horned Frogs don’t even crack the Top 40 in NET or KenPom and a nice win over Iowa is almost negated by a horrendous loss to Northwestern State.

Here’s a look at the Top 25 in the AP Poll, NET and KenPom as of December 12:

Top 25 Rankings December 12

AP Poll Team Coaches Poll Team NET Team KenPom Team
AP Poll Team Coaches Poll Team NET Team KenPom Team
1 Purdue 1 Purdue 1 UConn 1 UConn
2 Virginia 2 Virginia 2 Houston 2 Houston
3 UConn 3 UConn 3 Purdue 3 Tennessee
4 Alabama 4 Houston 4 Tennessee 4 Texas
5 Houston 5 Alabama 5 Alabama 5 Purdue
6 Tennessee 6 Kansas 6 Mississippi St. 6 Kentucky
7 Texas 7 Tennessee 7 Kansas 7 Kansas
8 Kansas 8 Texas 8 West Virginia 8 UCLA
9 Arizona 9 Arizona 9 Virginia 9 Virginia
10 Arkansas 10 Arkansas 10 Texas 10 Alabama
11 Baylor 11 Baylor 11 Fla. Atlantic 11 Gonzaga
12 Duke 12 Duke 12 Utah St. 12 Arizona
13 Kentucky 13 Kentucky 13 Duke 13 Duke
14 Indiana 14 UCLA 14 UCLA 14 Arkansas
15 Gonzaga 15 Gonzaga 15 Arizona 15 Baylor
16 UCLA 16 Indiana 16 Saint Mary's 16 Indiana
17 Mississippi State 17 Maryland 17 Maryland 17 Maryland
18 Illinois 18 Auburn 18 Utah 18 Auburn
19 Auburn 19 Illinois 19 Gonzaga 19 Illinois
20 Maryland 20 Mississippi State 20 Indiana 20 Ohio St.
21 TCU 21 Ohio State 21 Southern Miss. 21 Saint Mary's
22 Wisconsin 22 TCU 22 Baylor 22 Mississippi State
23 Ohio State 23 Wisconsin 23 Sam Houston 23 West Virginia
24 Virginia Tech 23 Virginia Tech 24 Arkansas 24 Iowa
25 Miami 25 Miami 25 New Mexico 25 North Carolina

More From DraftKings Nation