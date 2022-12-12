What Week 14 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’s MVP odds

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly squandered a huge lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but held on for a 34-28 victory in Week 14. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off some of his patented Mahomes magic early in the game, but made some costly mistakes down the stretch. It was enough to potentially move him out of MVP front-runner status

Mahomes finished the day going 28-42 through the air for 352 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The former MVP was cruising in the first half, connecting with running back Jerick McKinnon on two touchdown passes, one of the being a ridiculous no-look toss that went 56-yards to the house. However, things started to get dicey for the QB and his team as back-to-back interception drives allowed for the Broncos to climb back into the ballgame. With their AFC West rival knocking on the door in the third quarter, Mahomes connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a four-yard touchdown to give them some cushion once again.

He entered Week 14 with +125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFL MVP award and heads into Week 15 with +150 odds. He now trails Jalen Hurts, who leap-frogged him and is now -115 to win the award. Mahomes will get a chance to put up big numbers next Sunday when the Chiefs hit the road to face the one-win Houston Texans for Week 15.