What Week 14 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills played through windy and snowy conditions against the New York Jets on Sunday, toppling their AFC East rival in a 20-12 victory in Week 14. Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have an explosive performance, but gutted out the win for his team.

Allen finished the afternoon going 16-27 through the air with one passing touchdown and led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 47 yards and a rushing score. It took a bit for the MVP candidate to find his footing in this one as both teams struggled to establish themselves in the elements. With the game still scoreless late into the second quarter, the Bills finally broke through when Allen connected with Dawson Knox, who literally flipped his way into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown. With the game once again tied midway through the third quarter, the QB used his legs to barrel his way into pay dirt for a five-yard score.

Allen entered Week 14 with +1400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFL MVP award and leaves the week with +2000 odds. Given how some of the other quarterbacks have been performing around him, just gutting out wins is not enough to get him the award. He and the Bills will have a huge prime time showdown this Saturday when hosting the Miami Dolphins in a major Week 15 matchup.