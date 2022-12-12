What Week 14 performance means for Jalen Hurts’s MVP odds

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants, clinching the team’s spot in the playoffs. Hurts threw two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the win, finding AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the end zone. Hurts finished with 217 yards in the air and another 77 on the ground.

He has officially moved ahead Patrick Mahomes for the lead on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board to win NFL MVP this season. He came into Week 14 with his odds set at +175, and he is now at -115 after this weekend’s performance. It’s a tight race and Mahomes could still climb ahead with a strong finish, but Hurts is playing some great football.

Hurts has only thrown three interceptions this season, and has added up 22 touchdown passes and over 3,000 yards, completing 68.1% of his pass attempts. The Eagles will face the Bears and the Cowboys in the coming weeks. They’ll finish out the season against the Saints and the Giants.