What Week 14 performance means for Joe Burrow’s MVP odds

The Bengals redeemed themselves from their October loss to the Browns in a 23-10 win over Cleveland on Sunday, and quarterback Joe Burrow remains in the hunt for NFL MVP honors. His odds took a hit this week, but that was more due to Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes remaining strong front-runners. Burrow was at +600 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook last week, and is now at +750 after a 239-yard, two-touchdown victory.

Burrow now has 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the season after turning the ball over to the Browns once in Week 14. He has an impressive 69.1% completion rate, though Sunday’s game saw his lowest completion percentage all season at 54.6%. He threw for 239 yards against the Browns, going 18-for-33.

The Bengals are facing down an incredibly tough end to their schedule over the next four weeks as they prepare to take on the Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens. Burrow is behind Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes on the MVP odds board.