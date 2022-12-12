 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 14

We take a look at the aftermath of Sunday in the NFL and how it impacts the MVP race going into Week 15.

By DKNation Staff
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The race for NFL MVP has a new favorite following the top candidates’ Week 14 performances. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts climbed past Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and is now a minus-money favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurts passed for two TDs and rushed for a third in a huge win over the Giants, clinching Philadelphia’s playoff spot. Mahomes had a three-touchdown day that was also a three-interception day in a close win over the Broncos.

Joe Burrow had a respectable two-touchdown performance, throwing one interception in the Bengals’ win over the Browns but leading the team to a victory that never felt too threatened once Cincinnati took the lead. He sits third in the race, a clear step ahead of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa’s MVP campaign may be over after a brutal performance against the Chargers. He was just 10-for-28 and completed just three passes in the first half.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 14.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 15

  1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: -115 (was +175)
  2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +150 (was +125)
  3. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: +750 (was +600)
  4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins: +2000 (was +1200)
  5. Josh Allen, QB, Bills: +2000 (was +1400)
  6. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks: +8000 (was +5000)
  7. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +10000 (was +6000)
  8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins: +10000 (was +10000)
  9. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings: +10000 (was +10000)
  10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: +10000 (was +10000)
  11. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: +25000 (was +25000)
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys: +25000 (was +25000)
  13. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: +25000 (was +25000)

More From DraftKings Nation