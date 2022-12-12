Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 14

The race for NFL MVP has a new favorite following the top candidates’ Week 14 performances. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts climbed past Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and is now a minus-money favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurts passed for two TDs and rushed for a third in a huge win over the Giants, clinching Philadelphia’s playoff spot. Mahomes had a three-touchdown day that was also a three-interception day in a close win over the Broncos.

Joe Burrow had a respectable two-touchdown performance, throwing one interception in the Bengals’ win over the Browns but leading the team to a victory that never felt too threatened once Cincinnati took the lead. He sits third in the race, a clear step ahead of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa’s MVP campaign may be over after a brutal performance against the Chargers. He was just 10-for-28 and completed just three passes in the first half.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 14.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 15