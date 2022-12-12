Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 14

The race for NFL MVP has a new favorite following the top candidates’ Week 14 performances. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts climbed past Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and is now a minus-money favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurts passed for two TDs and rushed for a third in a huge win over the Giants, clinching Philadelphia’s playoff spot. Mahomes had a three-touchdown day that was also a three-interception day in a close win over the Broncos.
Joe Burrow had a respectable two-touchdown performance, throwing one interception in the Bengals’ win over the Browns but leading the team to a victory that never felt too threatened once Cincinnati took the lead. He sits third in the race, a clear step ahead of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa’s MVP campaign may be over after a brutal performance against the Chargers. He was just 10-for-28 and completed just three passes in the first half.
Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 14.
NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 15
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: -115 (was +175)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +150 (was +125)
- Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: +750 (was +600)
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins: +2000 (was +1200)
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills: +2000 (was +1400)
- Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks: +8000 (was +5000)
- Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +10000 (was +6000)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins: +10000 (was +10000)
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings: +10000 (was +10000)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: +10000 (was +10000)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: +25000 (was +25000)
- Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys: +25000 (was +25000)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: +25000 (was +25000)