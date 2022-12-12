Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Creighton on Monday, December 12

The 2022 Jack Jones Hoopfest concludes with a Big East vs. Pac 12 showdown tonight as the Creighton Bluejays battle the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -3.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Creighton -180, Arizona State +155

Arizona State (9-1) has rattled off seven straight victories heading into this matchup and last buried SMU in a 75-57 road victory on Wednesday. After a tight first half, the Sun Devils clamped down and held the Mustangs to just seven points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. From there, they were able to run away with it as DJ Horne led the team with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Creighton (6-4) has struggled mightily to end its non-conference slate, dropping four straight games heading into this matchup. The Bluejays were bested by BYU in an 83-80 loss at the Hoopfest on Saturday, a game that came down to the very end. After BYU’s Dallin Hall made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds to go, the potential game-winning three by Creighton Shareef Mitchell missed the mark. Arthur Kaluma led the Bluejays with 27 points before fouling out.

The Pick: Arizona State +3.5

These two teams are heading in opposite directions as we reach mid-December and I’ll go with the Sun Devils to cover and outright win here. Things get equalized a little bit with this being a neutral site game, but the Sun Devils have the 16th ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and I trust them to get the job done against a struggling Bluejays offense. Take ASU to cover.