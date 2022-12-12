Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 12

We’ve got a seven-game slate in the NBA Monday, which provides a nice selection when it comes to player props. Here’s some we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 28.5 points vs. Wizards (-105)

Durant has topped this line in seven of his last eight games and the Nets are finding their groove as a whole. The forward got a breather Saturday and should be fresh for Monday’s matchup with Washington. This is a homecoming for Durant and he tends to put on a show in this arena. Look for him to go over this line again.

Anfernee Simons over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (-145)

Over the last 17 games, Simons is taking 10.6 triples per game and hitting on 40% of them. He’s gone over this line in 13 of those 17 games and hit five triples against Minnesota Saturday. Look for the Trail Blazers guard to go over this mark in Monday’s rematch.

Bam Adebayo under 9.5 rebounds vs. Pacers (+100)

The Pacers have given up a ton of rebounds to their opponents this season, which allows us to take this prop at plus money. Adebayo has gone under this line in five of the last seven games, so the trend suggests he’ll continue to struggle on the glass against a team with some talent on the interior.