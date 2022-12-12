NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 12

We’ve got seven games on Monday’s slate, which means there’s a nice selection of DFS value plays available. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Blake Griffin, Boston Celtics, $4,000

Griffin is in line to get the start with both Al Horford and Robert Williams out. Griffin has been solid of late, with three straight games of 23+ DKFP. Expect him to do some damage in what is a bit of a revenge game for him against the Clippers.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards, $4,500

Kispert has not been able to take advantage of Bradley Beal’s absence, but he remains a good overall producer at this price point. The Wizards should be in a high-scoring game against the Nets Monday, which means more minutes and shots for Kispert.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, $4,300

Speaking of Nets-Wizards, Harris has the upside most value plays don’t with his three-point shooting ability. He’s shooting 62.5% from behind the arc over the last five games and gets a favorable matchup with Washington. Look for Harris to deliver a strong fantasy showing Monday.