Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will hope to carry some momentum from their overtime win Sunday when they face the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. The Grizzlies are hopeful to have Ja Morant for this game. He’s listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

Memphis is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 227.5

Hawks vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +8

Even on the second night of a back-to-back following an overtime game, this seems like too big a number for the Grizzlies with Morant’s status in question. The Grizzlies should be able to win this game without their star point guard, but the Hawks are capable of keeping pace with most teams offensively even if they have tired legs. Take Atlanta to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

This pick is more dependent on Morant, who accounts for a huge chunk of Memphis’ offense. The Hawks have been one of the better scoring teams of late, while the Grizzlies are a force as long as their point guard is on the floor. For now, the under is the play.