Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Clippers on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards
Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to an officials call in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will hope to bounce back from a loss Saturday when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers Monday. The Clippers should have their key forward tandem intact, which means this could be a tantalizing matchup between Boston’s and LA’s stars.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +3.5

LA has the defensive personnel to trouble Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while the Clippers’ depth will also push Boston. Tatum should bounce back from a bad game Saturday but this won’t be a blowout. Look for the Clippers to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Boston is the top scoring team in the league overall but is in a bit of a funk right now. The Celtics rank 15th in points per game over the last five, while the Clippers have slowly climbed out of the cellar as they’ve gotten healthier. This is likely to be a tight, low-scoring contest featuring great defense. Take the under.

