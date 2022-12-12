Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Clippers on Monday

The Boston Celtics will hope to bounce back from a loss Saturday when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers Monday. The Clippers should have their key forward tandem intact, which means this could be a tantalizing matchup between Boston’s and LA’s stars.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +3.5

LA has the defensive personnel to trouble Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while the Clippers’ depth will also push Boston. Tatum should bounce back from a bad game Saturday but this won’t be a blowout. Look for the Clippers to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Boston is the top scoring team in the league overall but is in a bit of a funk right now. The Celtics rank 15th in points per game over the last five, while the Clippers have slowly climbed out of the cellar as they’ve gotten healthier. This is likely to be a tight, low-scoring contest featuring great defense. Take the under.