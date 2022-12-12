Where are Lions drafting in first round after Week 14? Who might they pick in mock draft?

With just a few weeks left in the NFL regular season and college players announcing their intents to declare for the draft, the hunt for the perfect fit begins for each NFL team. The draft spots aren’t set in stone after Week 14, but they shouldn’t adjust too much one way or another from here on out.

The Lions are looking to grab a respectable .500-win season, but they received a first round pick from the Los Angeles Rams when they sent Matthew Stafford out west in the trade for Jared Goff. The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford last season, but their 4-9 2022 season is good news for the Lions. Who might Detroit be looking to grab off the board?

Lions draft order: No. 4 pick

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and, as the draft order currently stands, would have the fourth pick in 2023.

Lions mock draft: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

The Jared Goff question is a divisive one, but the Lions certainly have a hole to fill at the quarterback position, even if they’re not looking for a first-year starter. Their current backup has completed 25 passes in his NFL career — what if Goff breaks his foot or gets a serious concussion? Stroud has the potential to be an immediate asset for the improving franchise.

Detroit would also likely be looking to grab Georgia DT Jalen Carter on the off-chance the popular tackle is still on the board when their pick rolls around. They could also look to fill out their secondary with CB Cam Smith (South Carolina) or CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia). The Lions will have two first round picks in 2023.