Where are the Bears drafting in first round after Week 14? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the 2022 NFL season begins to wind down, it’s already time for fans of several franchises to start looking towards the 2023 NFL Draft. With some teams well out of playoff contention, now is the time to look at the incoming draft prospects who could possibly turn things around.

One of those franchises already looking towards the future are the Chicago Bears, who are barreling towards a premium pick at the top of the board in April. We’ll look at where the Bears stand after Week 14 and who they could possibly select.

Bears draft order: No. 3 pick

Chicago was off on a bye in Week 14 and as a result of the Denver Broncos losing, they would be locked into the No. 3 overall pick if the season ended today.

Bears mock draft: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Chicago has a number of needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft as it continues its rebuild under head coach Matt Eberflus. With Justin Fields showing flashes of potential this season, quarterback will not be on the table for the Bears when they make their selection.

A pair of dominant defense players from the SEC are at the top of every draft board in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. With the Houston Texans presumably taking a QB with their pick, and the Seattle Seahawks (via Denver) potential swiping one of the fierce defenders, the Bears will have their choice at other one. We’ll say that Anderson goes to Seattle, leaving the Bears with Carter.

The actual stats he put up with the Bulldogs this year may not blow you away on first look, but the 6’3”, 300 pound force commanded double and sometimes triple teams, completing altering the offensive approach from opponents. He would be a good anchor to build around on defense.