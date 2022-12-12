Where are Seahawks drafting in first round after Week 14? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The NFL regular season has just four weeks remaining, and the draft order for 2023 is beginning to settle into place. While teams will almost certainly move up and down the draft board in the coming weeks, the movement shouldn’t be too extreme.

Seahawks draft order: No. 2 pick

As it stands now, the Seahawks have the second pick of the first round in the 2023 draft as part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos. The Wilson trade has not worked out particularly well so far for Denver, so Seattle will get an early pick in the draft.

Seahawks mock draft: LB Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

Anderson will almost certainly go in the first few picks, and since the Seahawks don’t have an urgent need at quarterback after Geno Smith’s breakout season, he could end up in Seattle. The Seahawks are clearly most in need of reinforcement on the defensive side of the ball, and could also grab DT Jalen Carter from Georgia if he is still on the board.

Anderson totaled 51 tackles and 10 sacks in his 2022 season. His speed and physical style of play allowed him to terrorize opposing backfields.