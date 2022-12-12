Where are the Steelers drafting in first round after Week 14? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The NFL regular season is quickly approaching the playoffs, which means that the 2023 draft order is becoming more set by the week. The order isn’t set in stone, but it’s becoming less and less likely each week that we’ll see a great deal of movement up or down the overall standings.

Steelers draft order: No. 13 pick

As it stands right now, the Steelers would have the 13th pick in the 2023 draft after losing to the Ravens in Week 14.

Steelers mock draft: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

The Steelers have a big hole to fill at offensive tackle, which they’ll likely try to address in the first round. There are several OTs who could still be available about halfway through the round besides Campbell, including Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. Campbell was the leader of an impressive Ohio State O-line that allowed just seven sacks all season.

Pittsburgh may be looking on the defensive side in later rounds, particularly at cornerback and defensive tackle.