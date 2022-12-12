How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on December 12

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The month of December rolls on for the red brand and we have an episode with some stakes tonight as two No. 1 contender’s matches will take place on the show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

On tonight’s show, Bobby Lashley will once again go one-on-one with Seth Rollins where the winner will become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Lashley, Rollins, and Austin Theory have all traded the belt throughout the back half of 2022, the latter winning it back at Suvivor Series last month. We’ll see who emerges victorious and earns the right to face Theory in the near future.

We’ll also have a No. 1 contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship as Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Bayley. Both competitors won a pair of triple threat matches to get to this point last week, with Bayley defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley and Bliss taking down Becky Lynch in Nikki Cross in the main event. We’ll see who will get a shot at Bianca Belair in the near future.

Also on the show, Candice LeRae took down Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL last week and will try to take out her tag team partner tonight when facing Iyo Sky. We also should get a status update on Matt Riddle after he was taken out by Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline last week.