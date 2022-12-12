Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Monday, December 12

It’s a relatively light slate for a Monday in the NBA with just seven games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 12
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - probable
Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable
The Heat should have all three of their key rotation players on the injury report in.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
Kyrie Irving (groin) - available
Nic Claxton (hamstring) - questionable
If Claxton sits, Day’Ron Sharpe might get some minutes in the interior.
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - TBD
Beal was expected to miss a week with a hamstring injury he suffered last week. We’ll see if there’s an update on the Wizards star.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
De’Andre Hunter (hip) - TBD
We’ll see how the Hawks deal with Hunter on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Ja Morant (thigh) - questionable
Steven Adams (ankle) - questionable
If Morant sits, Tyus Jones will be the primary point guard for Memphis. Brandon Clarke would see more minutes if Adams is ruled out.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic (quad) - probable
Maxi Kleber (foot) - questionable
If Doncic is ruled out, it might be wise to bet on the Thunder in this one. Kleber sitting would mean big minutes for Christian Wood.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Donovan Mitchell (leg) - questionable
Kevin Love (back) - questionable
Mitchell is still dealing with this issue and Caris LeVert would start if the star is ruled out again. Love sitting would mean more minutes for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - questionable
Sochan hasn’t made a big impact this year, but he’d absorb some rotation minutes from Keldon Johnson if he returns to the court.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Robert Williams (knee) - OUT
Al Horford (personal) - OUT
With Williams and Horford out, Blake Griffin is likely to get the start and play big minutes on the interior. Jayson Tatum might also play at power forward more.
Norman Powell (groin) - OUT
The wing rotation is deep in LA, so Powell being out will open up more minutes for Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.