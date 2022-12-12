NBA MVP odds tracker: Zion Williamson gaining steam as Pelicans keep winning

As we get into the middle of December, the NBA MVP race is starting to become a bit crowded at the top. Even though this has largely been dubbed a “three-man race” by many, we’re starting to see some fringe contenders emerge in recent weeks. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the league’s top individual honor courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who missed all of last year with a foot injury, has been balling during the team’s seven-game winning streak. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the top team in the West. The Pelicans have been winning without Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones, largely thanks to Williamson’s efforts. He’s made the jump from +10000 a week ago to +4000 now.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has dropped slightly from +2500 to +3000 but he remains another threat. Morant averaged 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists over four games recently as part of Memphis’ five-game winning streak. The Grizzlies are second in the West and we know standings do play a factor in the voting process. Williamson and Morant have officially entered the discussion.

There’s some movement at the top after a rough week for the Mavericks and Luka Doncic. He’s officially slightly behind Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, despite Tatum throwing up a stinker Saturday evening in primetime against the Golden State Warriors.