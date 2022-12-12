Pick on the spread for Arizona State-Creighton on December 12

The Creighton Blue Jays enter Monday night’s game with the Arizona State Sun Devils having lost four straight games and will have to get through one of the nation’s top defenses to avoid the streak going to six games.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Creighton Blue Jays (-3.5, 139)

Arizona State enters Monday ranked seventh in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis thanks to a guard stable that is holding opponents to 25.8% 3-point shooting, which ranks eighth nationally.

Creighton has had depth issues this season, with nobody outside of their normal starting five players averaging more than 4.5 points or 2.8 rebounds per game.

That lack of Creighton depth was put to the test in the previous game against BYU, with the team losing 83-80 with 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner missing the game.

Kalkbrenner was out due to a non-COVID illness and as of Sunday night, it was unclear as to whether on not he’d be recovered enough to play on Monday. His status is meaningful because he not only leads the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game, but his 76.3% field goal shooting percentage is fourth among all qualifying Division I players and is also making 37.5% of his 3-point shot attempts.

Arizona State has yet to allow 68 points this season and with Creighton 190th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, the Sun Devils will continue Creighton’s losing streak.

The Play: Arizona State +3.5

