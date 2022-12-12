What would the 2023 NFL playoff bracket look like after Week 14?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs start in a little over a month, and the first ticket has been punched. The Eagles thumped the Giants in Week 14 to clinch a berth in the postseason tournament. The Eagles are 12-1 and have a two game lead on the Vikings for the No. 1 seed as the NFL moves toward Week 15.

Below is a look at the updated playoff bracket following Week 14’s Sunday slate. One change remains possible heading into Monday Night Football. If the Patriots beat the Cardinals, they’ll replace the Chargers as the AFC’s seventh seed. If the Patriots lose, the Chargers remain in the final wild card berth.

As the bracket is currently situated, we’d have two teams hosting a playoff game with a worse record than their opponent. The 6-7 Bucs would host the 10-3 Cowboys in the NFC and the 7-6 Titans would host the 9-4 Bengals in the AFC.

NFC playoff bracket

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) — BYE

#2 Minnesota Vikings (10-3) vs. #7 New York Giants (7-5-1)

#3 San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs. #6 Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) vs. #5 Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

AFC playoff bracket

#1 Buffalo Bills (10-3) — BYE

#2 Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

#3 Baltimore Ravens (9-4) vs. #6 Miami Dolphins (8-5)

#4 Tennessee Titans (7-6) vs. #5 Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)