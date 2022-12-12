 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Beard arrested for assault of a family member

Texas basketball head coach booked on third-degree charge.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at Moody Center.&nbsp; Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of third-degree felony assault against a family member. Beard, 49, is in his second year as the head coach in Austin after six seasons at Texas Tech.

The charge against Beard says he was impeding the breath or circulation of a family member. Beard has three daughters.

The university has been made aware of the arrest. As of 10:00 a.m. ET, Beard had not yet seen a judge to set his bond.

Texas is currently No. 2 in the AP Poll with a 7-1 record. Their last game was an 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night. They are scheduled to face Rice Monday evening.

Updates to come.

