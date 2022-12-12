Chris Beard arrested for assault of a family member

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of third-degree felony assault against a family member. Beard, 49, is in his second year as the head coach in Austin after six seasons at Texas Tech.

The charge against Beard says he was impeding the breath or circulation of a family member. Beard has three daughters.

The university has been made aware of the arrest. As of 10:00 a.m. ET, Beard had not yet seen a judge to set his bond.

Official statement from UT on Chris Beard: pic.twitter.com/Nuo9P6Rzb2 — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) December 12, 2022

UPDATE: As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the Travis County Jail in downtown Austin. He has not yet seen a judge for the setting of a bond. The charge he faces is a third degree felony, for which a person faces up to 10 years in prison. https://t.co/bpcWvNBxAB — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Texas is currently No. 2 in the AP Poll with a 7-1 record. Their last game was an 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night. They are scheduled to face Rice Monday evening.

Updates to come.