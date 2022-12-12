NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Celtics vs. Clippers

Boston travels to Los Angeles tonight to take on the Clippers. Heading into the season, these two teams were on everyone’s list of elite title contenders. So far, the Celtics have looked the part, while L.A. has struggled with injuries and consistency. It’s always a close contest when these two face off, so we should be in for an entertaining matchup.

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics-Clippers, with the odds coming out to +330.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Boston Celtics

Al Horford (personal) — OUT

Robert Williams (knee recovery) — OUT

Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell (groin) — OUT

Jayson Tatum 35+ Points & Rebounds

Tatum has been in a bit of a shooting slump lately, going 6-21 and 9-19 in his last two games. What do MVP candidates do after a couple of bad games? Bounce back in a huge way.

Over the years, Tatum has consistently shown up against the Clippers. He’s scored 29-plus points in four of his last five matchups against L.A., also racking up the rebounds. If you’re a diehard NBA, you probably remember this moment from a few years ago:

Jayson Tatum snatches Paul George's ankles and ties the game.... and the crowd goes insane. Thought it was a Celtics home game for a second pic.twitter.com/iL2RtUj5AK — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 21, 2020

There’s just something about suiting up in Staples Center that makes Tatum elevate his game. That being said, don’t get any ideas, Lakers fans...

Ivica Zubac Over 9.5 Rebounds

The logic behind this leg is fairly simple. Boston is missing Al Horford and Robert Williams tonight. While Grant Williams can fill in relatively effectively as the Celtics’ starting center, he’s 6’6.

Boston was also missing Horford and Rob Williams last game against the Warriors, and Kevon looney racked up 15 rebounds. Zubac is averaging 11.2 boards per contest this year, and grabbed 29 in a game just a few weeks ago. It wouldn’t shock me if he has a similar night against the Celtics.

Celtics -3.5

The Celtics are coming off just their sixth loss of the season against a Warriors team that simply appears to have their number. It’s worth noting that the Clippers swept Boston in the season series last year, but these are two different teams.

The C’s are a juggernaut, mowing down pretty much anyone in their path. The Clippers, on the other hand, have dropped two of their last three. L.A. might have a bigger problem than losing regular season games, as Kawhi Leonard just doesn’t look like the same player. Leonard, who is owed $42-plus million annually until 2025, has not scored 20 points in game yet this season.

Boston should bounce back from Saturday’s defeat in a big way tonight.

