Full undercard for Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler bantamweight title fight

Unbeaten three division champion Naoya Inoue (23-0) is looking to add another belt to his resume, as he takes on WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler (36-2) this Tuesday, December 13 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The preliminary card is set to get underway at 2:30 a.m. ET. Ring walks for Inoue and Butler are estimated for 6 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Inoue currently holds the WBA, IBF, Ring, and WBC bantamweight titles. He is a knockout artist, boasting a knockout ratio of 87% and with a win in this bout he will secure his fourth title in the bantamweight division.

Opposite of him stands WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler, who is very polished and can compete at many levels. Butler once held the IBF belt briefly in 2014-15, this is a big opportunity for him to return back to that form.

Inoue is a -800 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Lopez is a +1300 underdog. Inoue to win by KO/TKO/DQ is favored on the line at -2500.

Full card for Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler