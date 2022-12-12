Report: Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther rumored match for Wrestlemania 39

Wrestlemania season is right around the corner and the speculation over what matches will headline the two-night event will start to pick up over the next few months.

Angel Aramboles of WrestleNews.co reported on Monday that the WWE is planning to have Brock Lesnar face Gunther in at the mega-show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this April. The showdown is one of the matches that is on the internal drawing board for the company as the creative starts to take shape.

This would be the first time that the two behemoths would square off in the ring and would be billed as a dream hoss fight. Lesnar has established himself over the past two decades as one of the biggest superstars in the history of the company and is used to the spotlight of Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, Gunther is an up-and-coming star in the company who has successfully carried the aura he created for himself on the European independent scene into the WWE’s main roster.

It remains to be scene how this match gets set up over the next few months if it happens. Gunther is currently the Intercontinental Champion on Smackdown while Lesnar will most likely have a rematch with Bobby Lashley when he returns to television in the new year.