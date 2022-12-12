NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL regular season is working its way through the closing weeks and the playoff picture is firming up. Teams are beginning to clinch playoff berths and the bracket is filling out ahead of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to clinch a playoff berth, locking down their spot in Week 14 when they thumped the New York Giants. They are on track for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and we’ll be tracking the full list of teams who clinch and are eliminated as the season closes out.

The 2022-23 NFL regular season comes to an end on January 8. The playoffs begin the weekend of January 14 with the Wild Card round. Two teams will play on Saturday the 14th, three teams will play on Sunday the 15th, and one team will play on Monday the 16th. The Divisional round takes place a week later with two games on Saturday the 21st and two games on Sunday the 22nd. The AFC and NFC Championship Games air on Sunday, January 29, and the season on Sunday, February 12 wraps with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s how the standings look coming out of Week 14. We’ll update this list as the season wraps up and the 2023 NFL playoff picture firms up.

Playoffs clinched

No. 1 seed: N/A

Division champ: N/A

Playoff berth: Philadelphia Eagles

Eliminated from playoffs

Teams: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 10-3

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 9-4

4. Tennessee Titans, 7-6

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4

6. Miami Dolphins, 8-5

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-6

8. New York Jets, 7-6

9. New England Patriots, 6-6

10. Jacksonville Jaguars, 5-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 5-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-8

14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-8-1

15. Denver Broncos, 3-10 — eliminated

16. Houston Texans, 1-11-1 — eliminated

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 12-1 — clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Vikings, 10-3

3. San Francisco 49ers, 9-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-7

5. Dallas Cowboys, 10-3

6. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1

7. New York Giants 7-5-1

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-6

9. Detroit Lions, 6-7

10. Green Bay Packers, 5-8

11. Carolina Panthers, 5-8

12. Atlanta Falcons 5-8

13. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

14. New Orleans Saints, 4-9

15. Los Angeles Rams, 4-9

16. Chicago Bears, 3-10 — eliminated