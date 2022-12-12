Holiday Set BOGO - Terms & Conditions

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at Reignmakers NFL Football NFT Game | DraftKings or http://marketplace.draftkings.com

This offer is limited to the first fifteen thousand (15,000) 2022 Holiday Packs that are purchased via Primary Sale between 5:00 PM ET Tuesday 12/13/22 and 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday 12/16/22. For clarity, you will receive (1) Free Sweater Promo Pack and (1) Free standard Holiday Promo Pack for Reignmakers Football for each 2022 Holiday Pack that you purchase via Primary Sale, unless the total number of Holiday Packs sold exceeds 15,000. The Promo Packs will be airdropped into your account and viewable in your portfolio by 10:00 PM ET on 12/19/22 or, in the event of technical difficulties, within three (3) days of the qualifying purchase. The Sweater Promo Pack and the standard Holiday Promo Promo Pack are not eligible for resale/transfer.