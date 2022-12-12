Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Burrow, Bill Simmons, and Adam Vinatieri to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the prime time matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have four guests for tonight with Joe Burrow, Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, and Adam Vinatieri all set to make an appearance on the broadcast.

It will be a very heavy lineup headlined by comedian Keegan-Michael Key. Key is a huge football fan and has made numerous appearances on various ESPN shows throughout the years, so he should fit right into the broadcast. Leading things off for the broadcast is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is fresh off a 23-20 victory over the Browns on Sunday.

Ringer founder Bill Simmons will join the broadcast midway through the show. Simmons, of course, spent several years as a writer and on-screen personality for ESPN before parting ways with the company in 2015. Bringing up the rear is legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was teammates with Peyton during the Colts’ Super Bowl run in 2006.