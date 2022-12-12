Will Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall follow his former head coach to Liberty?

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons as a starter for the Chanticleers. He has two years of eligibility left, thanks to the COVID year exemption, and he could potentially look to follow his head coach two states north to Liberty University.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 12, 2022

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell is headed to Liberty after five years with the Chanticleers, and Lynchburg could be a potential landing spot for the transferring McCall. The quarterback had a 78-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career and completed over 70% of his pass attempts. He has also added 16 rushing touchdowns.

The McCall-Chadwell combination led Coastal Carolina to two 11-win seasons in a row. They had nine wins this season, though the new transfer was injured toward the end of the year and had to miss some playing time. The Chanticleers qualified for two Sun Belt Championships during McCall’s time, only playing one as the 2020 game was canceled.

Liberty’s high-powered offense could be a good fit for McCall under his former coach.