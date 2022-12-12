Cowboys sign WR T.Y. Hilton for stretch run

The Dallas Cowboys signed a veteran wide receiver to a one-year contract, but it isn’t Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, they’ve inked a deal with ex-Colts great T.Y Hilton, per Michael Gehlken. Hilton was signed after a visit and workout on Monday.

With CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington and Noah Brown already established, Hilton appears to be more of a depth signing at this time. He has had injury troubles and will need to get back up to speed, but could be a good deep threat if he can get close to his old self.

Fantasy football implications

For now, Hilton shouldn’t be rostered in even deep leagues, especially at this point in the season. His presence could end up helping the offense if he can get some positive work in the seep passing game, but in the end he just won’t have enough targets to have any consistency for now.