‘The White Lotus’ season 2 finale hits series all time high viewership

The HBO show’s finale on Sunday had 4.1 million U.S. viewers in total.

By murjanirawls
Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of “The White Lotus” - Red Carpet Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The wins keep on coming for the HBO series, The White Lotus. After receiving several Golden Globe nominations earlier this morning, the news is out that last night’s season two finale scored 4.1 million U.S. viewers – a series high for the television show. This was more than double the viewers from season one’s finale and also 2.7 times larger than the Season 2 debut (at 1.5 million watchers). These numbers were tabulated from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewing on the linear HBO channel and Warner Bros. Discovery’s proprietary viewership data for streaming on HBO Max.

“Season 2 episodes are now averaging 10.1 million viewers across platforms, nearly 50% ahead of Season 1 at the same point in time and led by episode 1 with 11.5 million viewers,” as Warner Bros Discovery notes.

If you’re looking for more White Lotus in the future, don’t worry. Season three has already been renewed by HBO.

