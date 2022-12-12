Will Chris Beard coach No. 7 Texas Monday vs. Rice?

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning after Austin PD responded to a call regarding a “confrontation” between Beard and a woman. The woman alleged Beard assaulted her and choked her, which led to Austin PD taking the Texas coach to jail. He was released later Monday afternoon.

Chris Beard remains silent as he exits the Travis County Jail. pic.twitter.com/R1m6yXnrr6 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 12, 2022

Although there’s no official word from Texas on Beard’s status for Monday’s game against Rice, it’s hard to believe the university will let him step on the sidelines in light of this incident. Beard is likely going to be out until the university and law enforcement conduct a full investigation of this incident, and that could take a while. An indefinite suspension seems to be on the cards. Associate head coach Rodney Terry would likely step in as the interim head coach if Beard is suspended.

Still no decision on who will coach tonight's Texas men's basketball game against Rice in light of head coach Chris Beard's early morning arrest, per the team. — chris o’connell (@theechrisoc) December 12, 2022

The Longhorns should have no trouble dealing with Rice despite this massive news, as they are 24.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The big question is how this will impact their season going forward.