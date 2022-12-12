 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Chris Beard coach No. 7 Texas Monday vs. Rice?

Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault charge.

By Collin Sherwin
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard reacts as he coaches against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning after Austin PD responded to a call regarding a “confrontation” between Beard and a woman. The woman alleged Beard assaulted her and choked her, which led to Austin PD taking the Texas coach to jail. He was released later Monday afternoon.

Although there’s no official word from Texas on Beard’s status for Monday’s game against Rice, it’s hard to believe the university will let him step on the sidelines in light of this incident. Beard is likely going to be out until the university and law enforcement conduct a full investigation of this incident, and that could take a while. An indefinite suspension seems to be on the cards. Associate head coach Rodney Terry would likely step in as the interim head coach if Beard is suspended.

The Longhorns should have no trouble dealing with Rice despite this massive news, as they are 24.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The big question is how this will impact their season going forward.

