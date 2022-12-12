Ja Morant OUT Monday vs. Hawks with thigh injury

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled point guard Ja Morant out for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a thigh injury. Morant entered the day with a questionable designation and typically has sat games when he gets added to an injury report on the day of a contest.

Ja Morant is out tonight, per the Grizzlies.



Steven Adams also out, and Desmond Bane was already out.



Memphis still the healthier team with a *huge* situational/rest advantage, but more of a level playing field than it could've been. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 13, 2022

The Grizzlies are also without Steven Adams and Desmond Bane, although the latter is sidelined with a long-term issue. Morant has been a MVP candidate this season, although he slipped slightly over the past week despite Memphis being on a five-game winning streak. We’ll see if he can boost his odds this week when he does return to the court.

With Morant sidelined, Tyus Jones likely becomes the starting point guard and main playmaker in this Memphis offense. Dillon Brooks is also going to see additional shots with Morant sidelined. Jaren Jackson Jr. now becomes the focal point of this Grizzlies team Monday.