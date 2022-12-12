Who is Kyler Murray’s backup for fantasy football

8:54 p.m. update: The Cardinals have downgraded Murray to out for the rest of the game. McCoy will start the rest of the game.

8:25 p.m. update: The Cardinals announced that Murray is questionable to return to the game due to a knee injury.

The Arizona Cardinals have suffered a brutal blow in the first quarter of Week 14 Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury and was taken off the field on a cart. His leg appeared to buckle as he was running with the football.

Colt McCoy has come on the field in place of Murray. This is his third appearance after making two starts in place of an injured Murray in Week 10 and Week 11. In Week 10 against the Rams, he completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 238 yards and a touchdown while being sacked twice. In Week 11 against the 49ers, he completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 218 yards with an interception and three sacks.