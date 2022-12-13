Top QB pickups from the Week 15 waiver wire

If you’re in the fantasy football playoffs, you’ve likely had a somewhat dependable quarterback this season. But if you’re dealing with injuries or have taken a streaming approach this year, take a look at these quarterbacks—available in more than half of ESPN leagues—all of which offer varying levels of promise for your push toward a title, beginning here in Week 15.

Week 15 byes: None

Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams (3.2% ESPN)

Next up — @ GB, @ DEN, vs. LAC

I can see the look on your face as you’re reading Baker’s name on this list. No, he has not been a serviceable NFL quarterback for more than a year, but something about his Monday Night Football performance should give you hope. He was playing loose, knowing he had nothing to lose. The Rams also have nothing to lose; they gain nothing by tanking because the Lions still have their first-round pick this year. So, if you’re really in a bind, Baker might be worth a roll of the dice as he gets back to the carefree style of football that once made him so great.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (7.0% ESPN)

Next up — @ SEA, vs. WAS, @ LV

It took approximately five minutes for the panic of Jimmy G’s injury to subside as everyone saw what Brock Purdy was capable of in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The rookie torched the Buccaneers, embarrassing Tom Brady’s squad en route to a 35-7 win. He did what he needed to, going 16-for-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. Purdy is not going to be asked to do too much, but with all the weapons he has available to him, he’s still a viable fantasy QB who is available in nearly all leagues.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (42.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAR, @ KC

We will have to see if Russ clears concussion protocol this week, but even if he doesn’t, grab him for his Week 16 matchup with the Rams. Russ and the Denver offense finally seemed to figure things out against the Chiefs before Mr. Unlimited was forced to leave the game with a concussion. This is a perfect buy-low spot on Russ who may be able to serve as emergency quarterback in Week 16 and beyond if your roster deals with injuries down the stretch.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (44.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYJ, @ CAR, vs. CHI

Goff is easily the hottest fantasy football commodity still available in more than half of leagues. He has set the world on fire ever since his sturdy offensive line has gotten completely healthy, keeping him upright. In his last three games, he’s thrown seven touchdowns against zero interceptions, totaling 910 yards through the air in those three games. Detroit’s offense is red hot, making Goff a serious fantasy threat down the stretch.