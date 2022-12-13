Top-5 Week 15 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

The bye weeks are over and your fantasy football playoffs have likely begun. Especially during the playoffs, you need to be sharp on the waiver wire. Here are five adds—all available in more than half of ESPN leagues—to consider in Week 15 as you make your push for a championship.

Richie James: WR, New York Giants (0.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ WAS, @ MIN, vs. IND

If you’re on the lookout for a super sleeper, look no further than James. On a Giants offense desperate for weapons, James has broken out over the last month. He has put up double-digit performances in three of his last four games and seems to catch everything in sight. Over his last four games, he’s been targeted 21 times and has pulled in 18 catches during that time. Most importantly, he’s scored a touchdown in three of his team’s last four contests. As the Giants hold on for dear life in the playoff picture, Daniel Jones is going to go to guys he can trust and James has proven to be a rare guy he can depend upon, especially in the red zone.

Jerick McKinnon: RB, Kansas City Chiefs (34.6% ESPN)

Next up — @ HOU, vs. SEA, vs. DEN

McKinnon would have value even if he never touched the ball out of the backfield. He’s been that good as a pass catcher this season. He has caught nine passes for 121 yards and scored three receiving touchdowns just in his last two games. Anything he does in the running game, where he has still averaged seven carries per game over his last two, is icing on the cake. Especially against the Texans next week, McKinnon should be considered as a FLEX starter in your playoff matchup.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: WR, Cleveland Browns (44.3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. BAL, vs. NO, @ WAS

Peoples-Jones has officially been a viable fantasy starter long enough that it’s time to take notice. He has scored double digits in five of his last six games despite scoring just two total touchdowns during that time. If he becomes more involved in the team’s red zone offense, his value will be even higher. He faces a few tough matchups in the weeks ahead, but is coming off a 12-target, eight-catch, 114-yard performance and seems to be settling in as one of Deshaun Watson’s top targets.

Evan Engram: TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (44.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DAL, vs. NYJ, @ HOU

After scoring just one touchdown through 11 games, Engram has scored three times in the last two weeks. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense is starting to come alive and Engram has proven to be a featured piece of the revived passing game. In Week 14, he caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns, making him one of the league’s top fantasy performers. The Cowboys will pose a stiff test this week, but there is a good chance Jacksonville will be playing from behind, affording Engram to be targeted 10+ times again in Week 15.

Jared Goff: QB, Detroit Lions (44.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYJ, @ CAR, vs. CHI

All aboard the Lions bandwagon! It is hard to deny anymore that Detroit is in the NFC playoff mix. As the offensive line has gotten healthy, it has turned into one of the best units in football, allowing Goff plenty of time to find his plethora of offensive weapons. That has resulted in an unbelievable stretch of football, especially in the last three games. In those three games, Goff has thrown for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, amassing 910 passing yards, and topping 21.6 fantasy points in every contest. Goff is going to be laying it out on the line in favorable matchups in the coming weeks as his Lions need to run the table to make the playoffs. That makes him valuable in a pinch on your fantasy roster.