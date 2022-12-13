Top RB pickups from the Week 15 waiver wire

As your fantasy football playoffs begin, be on the lookout for these five running backs on the waiver wire. Whether you’re dealing with injuries or just want to add depth, these five backs—all available in more than half of ESPN leagues—will help in your quest for a championship.

Week 15 byes: None.

Justin Jackson, Detroit Lions (1.1% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYJ, @ CAR, vs. CHI

It’s hard to say a third-string running back provides any fantasy value, but the Lions use their backs so interchangeably, all three of them are liable to find the end zone on any given Sunday. Jackson found the end zone in Week 14, which combined with his 31 all-purpose yards, almost put him in double-digit territory. He’s likely only viable in deep leagues, but Jackson’s recent involvement in the passing game makes him worth a look.

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers (4.7% ESPN)

Next up — @ SEA, vs. WAS, @ LV

Though Mason is a clear No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey, he has gotten enough carries to warrant fantasy consideration. In his last two games, Mason has carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards, good for a 5.6 yards per carry average. Whether Mason is given meaningful red zone opportunities remains to be seen, but if he starts getting red zone carries, his already decent fantasy value will skyrocket.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (19.0% ESPN)

Next up — vs. PIT, vs. DET, @ TB

Fantasy owners have hoped all season for a Hubbard breakout and while he hasn’t yet had a truly dominant performance, Week 14 was his best game of the season. He carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown while also catching the ball three times for 25 yards. The second-year back now has 31 carries in his last two games, so Carolina is not afraid to give him the ball. If he can maintain that 5.3 yards per carry average from Week 14, he’s going to be a potential waiver wire steal this fantasy playoff season.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (28.6% ESPN)

Next up — @ GB, @ DEN, vs. LAC

Williams underperformed against the Raiders, carrying the ball just three times for 19 yards, and catching one pass for 10 more. But just two weeks ago, Williams garnered 11 carries and caught three passes for 25 yards. Week 15 offers a bounce back opportunity against a Packers bunch that allows the sixth-most fantasy points against per game to opposing running backs. If Williams can steal back a few of the touches going to Cam Akers, he’s a potential FLEX option going forward.

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs (34.6% ESPN)

Next up — @ HOU, vs. SEA, vs. DEN

McKinnon’s value as a pass catcher alone makes him a serious FLEX option. He led all running backs in fantasy score in Week 14 while only carrying the ball six times. In his last two games, he’s caught nine passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. In Kansas City’s high-powered offense, he’s proven himself to be a serious weapon. Especially with a couple favorable matchups in the weeks ahead, McKinnon should be considered not only for a roster spot, but for a spot in your starting lineup.