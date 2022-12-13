Top WR pickups from the Week 15 waiver wire

The fantasy football playoffs are a time when managers can employ whatever strategy it takes to win, whether it be placing faith in your heavy hitters or hitting the wire for streaming options based on matchup. The wide receiver spot can tend to fluctuate each week, with any player liable to exceed expectations, and fantasy managers can jump on the right opportunity if they know where to look. If you need to fill a replacement or want to boost your starting lineup with some upside, check out these available receivers on the waiver wire.

Week 15 byes: N/A

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (44.3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. BAL, vs. NO, @ WAS

Deshaun Watson should only get better as the season continues, but seeing the level of production Peoples-Jones put together this week was encouraging. The Browns wideout caught eight of his twelve targets for 114 yards, leading the team in all receiving categories. Despite Amari Cooper being the WR1, he’s struggled over the past few weeks which has only opened up more opportunities for Peoples-Jones. He’s a solid WR3 / flex option in the fantasy playoffs.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (60.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DAL, @ NYJ, @ HOU

Week 13’s goose egg appears to have been an anomaly for Jones as the Jaguars wideout has tallied double-digit targets in three of his last four games. Last week he was targeted 12 twelves, hauling in eight catches for 77 yards and a total of 21.7 PPR fantasy points. Jacksonville’s offense has found its spark late in the season but the volume of looks Jones is getting is encouraging, and he has a number of favorable matchups on the horizon.

DJ Chark Jr., Detroit Lions (22.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYJ, @ CAR, vs. CHI

The debut of Detroit’s 2022 first-round pick will understandably overshadow the waiver wire this week, but don’t overlook Chark’s value. The veteran receiver was targeted seven times in Week 14 and caught six passes for 94 yards and a score. That marks back-to-back weeks with over 90 yards while hauling in his second touchdown in the last three games. If Williams gets picked up early on the wire, Chark still presents tremendous value himself for the fantasy playoffs.

Richie James, New York Giants (0.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ WAS, @ MIN, vs. IND

The Giants have found themselves in a slump over the past month, but James has carved out a nice role for himself in the passing game. He has now posted at least 40 yards receiving with a touchdown in three of his last four games, with his nine targets in Week 14 being a season-high. His knack for finding the end zone right around the fantasy playoffs makes him worthy of a roster add, and he easily is one of the few catchers with better upside in an underwhelming receiving corps.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (26.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYJ, @ CAR, vs. CHI

It’s safe to say that once Williams found the end zone in his NFL career debut it immediately drew fantasy managers to prepare a claim for him on the wire. While the rookie will need to continue to carve out an impactful role in the offense, it’s safe to say that there is no better time than now. The Lions are averaging 33.0 PPG over their last three contests and better yet, they rank top-five in pass attempts over that same time span. If you need an x-factor to give you an advantage in the playoffs, don’t overlook the rookie in Detroit.