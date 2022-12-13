Top TE pickups from the Week 15 waiver wire

Every position in your starting lineup matters when it comes to the fantasy playoffs, including what has been a tricky tight end position to figure out. Despite the obvious elite names at the top, it’s generally a week-by-week strategy to determine which tight ends can capitalize on advantageous matchups. With the fantasy postseason kicking off for many, check out these options on the waiver wire in case you need a last-minute plug-in or a strategic substitution at the tight end position.

Week 15 byes: N/A

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (44.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DAL, @ NYJ, @ HOU

Engram had arguably the fantasy game of his life last week, exploding for 39.2 PPR fantasy points off of 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran tight end has generally flashed this type of upside, but it was great to see it finally come to fruition. Now, understandably, he sits atop the list of best tight end options on the waiver wire. Despite being inconsistent for much of the year, if he begins heating up down the stretch it coincides perfectly with the fantasy playoffs.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (38.2% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ATL, @ HOU, @ PHI

Hill is coming off the bye week and should be rested to capitalize on a favorable matchup in Week 15. He’s set to face the Falcons’ 23rd-ranked run defense, a unit that he already has had success against this season. Back in Week 1, Hill had 81 rushing yards and a score against them and should remain a solid part of the Saints’ offensive plan. With New Orleans largely playing without a number of key offensive pieces, Hill is worth the addition despite being a largely touchdown-dependent fantasy option.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (61.9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI, @ LAR, @ KC

Russell Wilson being in the concussion protocol arguably throws a wrench into Dulcich’s fantasy ceiling, but then again, perhaps it's the timely antidote this offense needs. Regardless, Dulcich’s volume of targets over the past couple of games is what makes him a viable candidate to add off the wire. He’s now had back-to-back games with eight targets and is playing the role of a receiver with the likes of Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler sidelined.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5.5% ESPN)

Next up — @ CIN, vs. ARI, @ CAR

Whatever issues that Tom Brady and Mike Evans have had in being in sync have not applied to Cade Otton, who has seen 15 targets from Brady over his last two games. Tampa Bay arguably had a terrible matchup last week versus the 49ers, but in the week prior Otton caught six passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. After a bout with the Bengals this week, Otton sees back-to-back matchups with teams that have losing records and very exploitable defenses.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (39.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DET, vs. JAC, @ SEA

Conklin may be having trouble finding the end zone this season, but he’s been targeted a combined 15 times in his last two contests and could be in for a high-scoring affair with the pass-happy Lions on deck. The X-factor here is the health of Mike White, who sustained multiple rib injuries and could be out for the foreseeable future. If White can manage to suit up, Conklin remains an under-the-radar option through the fantasy playoffs.