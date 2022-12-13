Top defenses to pick up from the Week 15 waiver wire

If you find yourself playing in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs then you’ll want to take advantage of the best matchups on the schedule. Unless you have one of the few elite options this season, the D/ST spot is generally one you can find streaming options for week-to-week. That rings true heading into the postseason, but savvy fantasy managers will want to snag a D/ST that has a number of favorable matchups on the horizon. With that in mind, check out these options that should be largely available in leagues heading into Week 15.

Week 15 byes: N/A

Next up — vs. LAR, @ MIA, @ MIN

If you’re on the schedule for the first week of the fantasy playoffs, the Packers' defense is an excellent matchup to leverage. Green Bay should be well-rested coming off their bye and will welcome a Rams team that is traveling coast to coast. Sure, Baker Mayfield got the win last Thursday night, but he’s still a turnover-prone passer that should open up plenty of takeaway chances for the Packers' defense.

Next up — @ CAR, vs. LV, @ BAL

Similar to the Packers above, the Steelers are an excellent option to leverage if you’re playing in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Pittsburgh heads on the road but will face the Panthers, who give up an average of 7.5 fantasy points per game this season. The Steelers may no longer be the fearsome defense many have known, but they should be able to exploit this matchup to the benefit of fantasy managers.

Vikings D/ST (21.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. IND, vs. NYG, @ GB

Minnesota should be a priority add among leagues as they have a bout with the Colts this weekend. Indianapolis is giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses with an average of 11.6 PPG, and the icing on the cake is that they have a favorable matchup next week as well. The Giants come to visit and they have allowed an average of 7.2 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, setting up fantasy managers nicely for a deep run in the playoffs.