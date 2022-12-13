Best quarterback streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

As fantasy managers set their Week 15 lineups, some people may be looking for replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford, and perhaps even options outside of Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa. Here, we’ll take a look at the best quarterback streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Jared Goff, Lions vs. Jets

Goff has had 17.6, 21.6, and 26.1 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s done well against solid teams recently, as seen in his three-touchdown performance against Minnesota. He’s on a roll with a finally-healthy offense and could be a great option as a QB streamer.

Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. Giants

Heinicke had a two-touchdown, 275-yard performance two weeks ago when the Commanders and Giants faced off and ended in a tie. If we can see a similar or slightly improved performance from him this weekend, he’s a good choice as a quarterback streamer.

Brock Purdy, 49ers vs. Seahawks

Purdy is here to stay. The rookie QB has been named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the 49ers’ regular season after Jimmy Garoppolo broke a bone in his foot. Purdy has impressed fans over the past two games, going 41-for-58 for four touchdowns, adding one rushing TD and one interception, as well.

Desmond Ridder, Falcons vs. Saints

Ridder poses somewhat of a risk as a streaming option, seeing as he hasn’t played a single snap in a regular season game in the NFL. However, the rookie performed well in the preseason, and could be an interesting gamble this week.