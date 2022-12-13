Top kicker pickups from the Week 15 waiver wire

Fantasy football races are becoming tight and could be entering the last week of the regular season. As the playoffs start, positions like kicker and defense make a major impact on the outcome. Below we take a look at the top-three kicker adds to consider as you place your Week 15 waiver wire claims.

Matt Gay, Rams (41.6% ESPN)

Next up — @GB, vs. Den, @LAC

It has been a rough season for the Los Angeles Rams offense as they have struggled to score. They looked like a new offense late against the Raiders however. Baker Mayfield will likely be the starting quarterback for the Rams for the rest of the season and I would expect him to do better with this offense than John Wolford. Gay should have an increased number of kicking opportunities as the season goes on.

Matt Prater, Cardinals (35.8% ESPN)

Next up — @Den, vs. TB, @Atl

Prater is a well respected kicker in the NFL as he has been successful for a good portion of his career. The Cardinals offense has dealt with injuries for a majority of the season and that has pushed them back. With Kyler Murray back, I expect the Cardinals to score much more offensively which should give Prater an increased number of fantasy points.

Jake Elliott, Eagles (16.6% ESPN)

Next up — @Chi, @Dal, vs. NO

It has been a quiet season for Elliott this year and that's with the Eagles having one of the best offenses in the NFL. They're so good in opponents territory and they’re scoring touchdowns which isn't good for a kickers fantasy points. Down the stretch I expect them to be more careful and Elliott to get many more kicking opportunities.