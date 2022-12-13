Where is the 2022 World Cup final taking place?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET. The tournament gets underway on November 20 with the group stage, and it will all culminate nearly a month later with the final match, which will be held at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Lusail is located approximately 23 kilometers north of Qatar’s capital city Doha, and the stadium was constructed specifically for this year’s World Cup. They broke ground on Lusail Stadium in April of 2017 and officially opened it in November of 2021. The 80,000-seat venue will host a total of 10 matches throughout the tournament, including the final on December 18th.

Following the World Cup’s completion, there are plans to modify the stadium to reduce it to a 40,000-seat venue with parts of the structure being repurposed into a community space with shops, cafes, and a health clinic.

The World Cup final will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo along with livestream options through Peacock and fuboTV.