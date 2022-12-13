When is the 2022 World Cup final?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is making history as it is the first iteration of the tournament to ever take place during the winter months. While the group stage action kicks off on November 20, the final will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

The final is set to take place at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, roughly 20 kilometers outside of the capital city of Doha. All eyes will be on Doha and its surrounding areas for nearly a month as 32 of the best national teams in the world will compete for one trophy.

France will hope to return to the final and defend their title from last time, when they defeated Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. They’ll have to get past some other heavy hitters as the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, England, and Italy will all be vying for the same honors.

The final match, like many of the tournament’s games, will be shown on Fox and Telemundo along with streaming options on Peacock and fuboTV.